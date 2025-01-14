Calvia’s Animal Welfare department has launched a new awareness campaign to remind owners of the need to identify their pets in case they get lost. The initiative highlights that not having a microchip is an offence under the Law for the Protection of the Rights and Welfare of Animals, which can lead to fines of more than 10,000 euros.

The campaign also stresses that dogs must be kept on a leash in public spaces, regardless of the size or breed of the animal. Calvia Town Hall also points out that there are several dog parks in the municipality designed specifically for dogs to enjoy their freedom in a safe and controlled environment.

It also steps up the fight against excrement, with a slogan that reads ‘Poop is only funny on Whatsapp’. The slogan stresses that it is compulsory to pick up dog excrement on the public highway and that failure to do so is a serious offence under municipal by-laws. In addition, non-compliance can lead to the imposition of fines of up to 600 euros.

Last year, the Puig de sa Morisca archaeological park in Santa Ponsa launched a campaign aimed at improving coexistence between humans and dogs. Covering more than 45 hectares and with a rich archaeological history, the Puig de sa Morisca Archaeological Park receives more than 70,000 visitors a year and the Puig de Sa Morisca educational team has been tackling two fundamental problems that have been the subject of complaints from visitors:

1. Abandonment of dog droppings: some people do not pick up their dogs’ faeces, which has led to the accumulation of more than 200 droppings.

2. Irresponsible pet walking: off-leash pet walking has led to a number of problems, including a lack of dog fouling collection and other problems, including lack of waste collection, insecurity for children and adults, and a negative impact on the wildlife.

To address these issues, the Parc Puig de Sa Morisca team has been carrying out the following actions:

1. Friendly chats: an information point will be set up at the entrance to the park to talk to visitors, especially those passing through the park, especially those who walk dogs. The aim is to gather opinions and suggestions in order to find joint solutions.

2. Fun and clean action: a dog waste collection activity will take place at the entrance and on the main trails of the park.

3. Social media engagement: the project will be promoted on social media through the @parcsamorisca account.

And the local community is encouraged to share their ideas and tag the project with the hashtags #adioscacas and #samorisca.

The Puig de Sa Morisca education team would like to remind pet owners that this behaviour is uncivic and unethical and contravenes municipal regulations, and can result in fines of up to €3,000.