On Saturday evening, three parked cars caught fire in Puerto Pollensa. The fire started in one of the three and spread to the other two. The front of a building was damaged as well.

Shortly after 7.30pm, the emergency services were called to the incident on C. Metge Llopis. Pollensa Police, firefighters from the Alcudia station and Civil Protection volunteers all went to the scene, there having been numerous calls to 112.

The cause of the fire has yet to be clarified.