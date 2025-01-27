Six cyclists have been injured, at least three of them seriously, after being run over by a car driven by an 89-year-old driver in Palma. The incident took place at around 10.30 am on Monday at kilometre 9,300 of the Ma-19A road in the direction of Llucmajor, according to the Guardia Civil. The octogenarian was travelling in the same direction as the cyclists when, under circumstances that are being investigated, he ran over six cyclists.

Emergency services attended the scene and took the six injured to different hospitals. At least three of them, according to the Guardia Civil, have suffered serious injuries. Agents from the Traffic Department of the Guardia Civil have taken charge of the investigation and are trying to determine the circumstances in which the accident occurred. The 89-year-old driver has tested negative for alcohol at the scene of the accident.

Earlier this month, The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) announced a series of measures that will come into force this year, aimed at improving road safety for cyclists, a particularly vulnerable group on Spanish roads. One of the main new features is a change in overtaking rules. From now on, drivers will have to reduce their speed by 20 km/h below the permitted limit when overtaking a cyclist.

Thus, the obligation to leave a minimum lateral distance of 1.5 metres during the manoeuvre is maintained. This measure has generated debate among drivers, who argue that slowing down could increase the risks of overtaking in the oncoming lane. However, the DGT defends its implementation as essential to protect cyclists.

As for the use of helmets, they are compulsory without exception for all cyclists. Previously, there were certain situations in which it was not compulsory, but with the new regulation, helmets must always be worn. In addition, in low visibility conditions, cyclists must wear reflective or luminous accessories that allow them to be seen from at least 150 metres away.

The changes also affect the urban environment. Drivers will have to keep a minimum distance of 5 metres when following a cyclist, in order to reduce the risk of accidents. Cyclists will have more flexibility in dense traffic situations, as they will be allowed to overtake vehicles on both sides. Also, on single-lane streets with a speed limit of 30 km/h, they will be able to ride in the opposite direction.

These measures aim to reduce the accident rate among cyclists, especially after registering 90 deaths in 2023 due to traffic accidents, an increase over the previous year. The DGT insists on the importance of coexistence and mutual respect among all road users to achieve safer and more efficient mobility.