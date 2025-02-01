Soller Town Hall, which has been seeking solutions to traffic congestion and parking problems, has announced the creation of 300 more parking spaces on land adjacent to the 'Desvío' (detour) road, which is the main road through Soller.

Last year, some 200 temporary spaces were created on rustic land. In March the number will increase to 508. By Easter, the town hall says, there will be three car parks in the same area.

These car parks have come about through agreements with owners. The town hall offered to rent the plots, one of which - Can Tinet - was established last year and will now be expanded to have 172 spaces in all.

Together with the other two new parks and an existing one (Can Cera), there will be room to accommodate more vehicles than have been parking on both sides of a two-kilometre stretch of road and which have contributed to traffic jams.

The cost of renting these plots will be 130,000 euros over two years; the car parks will all require payment. Once they are operational, parking on the main road's hard shoulders will be prohibited, which was partially the case last year. As the town hall doesn't have full powers for the management of the road, fences will probably have to be installed to prevent parking.