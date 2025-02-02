Hans Lenz of Engel & Völkers is president of the ABINI association of national and international real-estate agents. Members of this association typically operate at the high end of the market; many of their clients are foreign.

Lenz, it might sound surprising, says "Mallorca is now too expensive for the rich in the north (of Europe). This is why there is a significant diversion of buyers towards the mainland." He explains that five or six sales of over 20 million euros are being made per annum. At 40 million-plus there are none.

Since 2019, according to a report by Caixabank Research, the number of sales to foreigners has grown by only two per cent. In the case of Malaga or Alicante, it has shot up by 30% over the same period. "Prices have risen a lot in recent years," says Lenz. "In Spain we are already the most expensive. Here it's like Monopoly, and for new builds the costs are twice what they are on the mainland, without taking into account the price of the land.

"We must build for the people who live and work here. There is no need for more luxury housing. We must think about our residents, not just speculate."

Nevertheless, luxury real-estate developments continue to emerge - at prices somewhat lower to those mentioned by Hans Lenz. As an example, sales have started for the XOJAY Es Jonquet development in Palma. Prices for its 57 apartments range from 1.3 to 5.8 million euros. There is also a villa for 7.87 million. Future residents will enjoy a reception service, swimming pool and solarium, a spa with sauna and cryogenic chamber, a cinema room, a yoga and meditation room, a golf simulator, a wine cellar, a community boat, a chef for private events.

The luxury is everywhere. Away from Palma there are numerous homes that fetch well over one million euros. In the hotel sector, there are the likes of Richard Branson's Son Bunyola complex, where a villa is available for 10,000 euros a night.

José Miguel Artieda, president of the API association of real estate agents, says: "It is no longer unusual to spend 14 or 20 million euros in the centre of Palma. It is one more piece of super luxury that is moving at between 11,000 and 20,000 euros per square metre. Various foreign luxury real estate agencies are here - big German, Swedish and now American brands."

In the restaurant sector, Juan Miguel Ferrer of the CAEB Restaurants Association observes "there are two kinds of luxury: one that is attracted by brands, the more Instagrammable, and the one that is more austere and more authentic". Although it appears that Mallorca has climbed the luxury ladder in recent years, Ferrer argues that the island is "middle luxury" behind the likes of Dubai, Las Vegas, New York or London. In those cities, restaurants can charge up to 500 euros per person without wine. This isn't the case in Mallorca, where it is more like 80 to 150 euros.