A 45-year-old Algaida resident died on Sunday morning after his Citroën C2 hit concrete blocks on the MA-15 Manacor road and rolled over.

The accident occurred at around 1.20am in the area of Costes de Xorrigo. Medics were unable to do anything for the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene; fire and rescue had to extricate the body from the wreckage.

An autopsy may well give an indication as to the cause of the accident, one possibility being that the driver had suffered some form of medical condition.

On Saturday, seven people were injured in a head-on collision in Alcudia. The accident involving a Toyota Proace van and a Tesla happened around quarter to three in the afternoon on the MA-13 in the Son Fe area.

The driver of the car suffered the most serious injury. The road, which had to be closed for two hours, has been the scene of numerous accidents.