Two Italian men have been sentenced in Palma to a total of seven and a half years for the rape of a Spanish tourist in Palmanova in September 2021. The two, who were aged 18 and 19 at time, have also been ordered to pay the woman 15,000 euros compensation.

The woman, who gave evidence via video link, explained to the court that she and the two men were staying in the same hotel. On the night of the incident, one of the two sent her a Snapchat message inviting her to his room. "When I went in, it was fine. I had been drinking, but not much. Suddenly everything changed when they cornered me. I said 'stop, stop' several times, but they didn't pay any attention."

The individual sentences were for five and two and a half years respectively. The longer sentence was for the man who committed the rape; the other man was involved sexually in the incident. The court took into account the mitigating circumstance of the time taken to go to trial.

The pair denied the accusations, maintaining that one of them had kissed the woman and that nothing more had happened. The court concluded there was sufficient evidence "to undermine the presumption of innocence that protects the accused".

The ruling is not final and can be appealed to the Balearic High Court.