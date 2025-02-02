Margaret Whitakker, OBE, the owner of the Son Amar nightspot in Bunyola and founder of Slimming World has died after a long illness. She was a well respected businessperson on the island where she had many friends.

Margaret founded the hugely successful Slimming World company more than 50 years ago and went on to buy the Son Amar nightspot in Bunyola and found the Mood Beach Club in Costa den Blanes. She also presided over Pearl Yachts, a company founded by her late husband, Tony.

Bulletin editor Jason Moore said: "she was a fantastic woman who loved Mallorca. Her passing is a sad loss not just for Mallorca but for its people as well. She was always willing to help and she had many friends on the island.

"She would recount how she sailed into Mallorca with Tony and decided to stay even though she continued to run the hugely successful Slimming World. She bought Son Amar, founded Mood Beach but always had time for everyone. She will be sadly missed."

"Even though she was very ill she was always prepared to help Mallorca. Just before Christmas I invited her to a dinner organised by the Council of Mallorca in London. Despite her illness she said that she would do her best to be there. In the end she was unable to attend but it clearly showed her will to always help and support her beloved island," said Moore.

She was the winner of the Business Woman UK award in 2023 and was awarded the OBE for her work for charity.

"Mallorca has lost a true friend and one that will always be remembered. She was a great lady and Mallorca is a richer place thanks to her presence," said Moore.

One of her great loves was Son Amar. Alongside a great team led by Martyn Smith she worked long and hard to make the nightspot a big success. She had numerous other plans involving Mallorca,

Jason Moore said "she was a special person who always had time to help you."