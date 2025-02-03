The Guardia Civil are handling the investigation. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma03/02/2025 12:37
The Guardia Civil has confirmed the discovery of another body on a beach in Formentera. According to the Guardia Civil, a member of the public found the body of an unidentified man on the beach of S’Alga in an advanced state of decomposition and reported the discovery immediately. The GEAS (Special Action Group) went to the site to recover the remains and now the autopsy should provide more information about the deceased.
