The Guardia Civil has confirmed the discovery of another body on a beach in Formentera. According to the Guardia Civil, a member of the public found the body of an unidentified man on the beach of S’Alga in an advanced state of decomposition and reported the discovery immediately. The GEAS (Special Action Group) went to the site to recover the remains and now the autopsy should provide more information about the deceased.

During January, three more bodies were also found on the beaches of Formentera and it is not ruled out that they are migrants who died during a voyage. On January 15, he Council of Formentera confirmed the discovery of another dead body on the beach of Sa Torreta, in S’Espalmador. The alert was received via 112 and the Guardia Civil were notified and took charge of the investigation.

The week before two tourists found two bodies on another beach in Formentera that had been in the sea for less than a week. For the moment, it has not been possible to confirm their identities, although the autopsy determined that they had drowned. The Guardia Civil’s judicial police opened an investigation into the discovery of two bodies on Formentera’s Es Cavall d’en Borràs. The bodies were of two men, although for the moment their identities remain a mystery.