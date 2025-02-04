Jesús Gallardo, president of a group of motorhome users (PACA), said on Monday that he will initiate legal proceedings against the leader of Vox at Palma Town Hall, Fulgencio Coll, for having called motorhome users criminals. "I will not tolerate it. This will go ahead if he doesn't apologise."

Gallardo pointed to what Coll said during last Thursday's council session at which new civic ordinance that affects motorhomes was given initial approval. The ordinance "does not intend to persecute anyone, it will protect us from criminals".

This is just one development related to the controversial new regulations. Another concerns what the mayor, Jaime Martínez, has had to say about the number of motorhomes (caravans, camper vans) in Palma. According to the mayor, there are 5,000. Ten years ago there were 500. His figure apparently comes from a map that the town hall is drawing up.

Gallardo has responded by pointing out there are 398 vehicles. Attention has also been drawn to a University of the Balearic Islands study. Last October, a professor of geography, Jesús M. González, presented findings of research conducted in July which counted no more than 150, 83 of which were being used to live in.

A protest against the ordinance is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. As well legal action against Fulgencio Coll, Gallardo has made a separate legal reference relating to town hall registration of people who are living in motorhomes. "The town hall is preventing registration, so a 'prevaricación' would be committed." Prevaricación doesn't have a direct English equivalent, though it is variously translated as, for example, malfeasance or abuse of authority.