Residents in the centre of Palma were caught by surprise at midday on Monday when they spotted two young tourists having lunch seated on the floor of the terrace in front of the Church of Santa Eulàlia, in the square behind Palma Town Hall.

Although it is common to see tourists on the steps of the basilica resting for a few moments while they stroll through the historic centre, in this case, the tourists settled down without any problem in the middle of the street and laid out their snacks such as water, beer and ‘finger food’, taking advantage of the fact that the area was very quiet with few other tourists about.

This is a place frequented by tourists and a key point in visits of the historic centre of the city, but not at this time of year, despite the sunshine and mild temperatures. The tourists were so relaxed and comfortbale that they even took off their shoes.

According to Palma’s municipal regulations, there is technically nothing to stop people having a snack while they stroll through the city, but depending on the location, the inconvenience they may cause, the mess they leave behind, the consumption of alcohol or the space they occupy, a fine is a possibility.