Andratx Local Police have acquired a drone to detect offences and improve security in the municipality, as reported by the Town Hall on Tuesday. The mayor, Estefanía Gonzalvo, and the Inspector of the Andratx Local Police, Daniel Cánovas, together with the sub-inspector, agents of the Activities and Environment Unit; and Daniel Sueiras, Head of the municipality’s Civil Protection Association, presented the new drone.

The device aims to provide a better service to the general public by detecting environmental offences and crimes, as well as acting in case of emergency. Currently, the Town Hall of Andratx has six agents qualified to use the aircraft, two of them from the Activities and Environment Unit. In addition, the Town Hall has three drones, one for the Local Police, one for the Environment Department and one for the Civil Protection Group.

Since the drone came into operation, officers have been able to detect ‘a large number’ of offences, especially related to illegal dumping of dirty water, rubble or prunings. It has also detected uncontrolled fires and illegal parties.

The local police inspector stressed that the new tool allows them to act more quickly and effectively when it comes to detecting the central focus of an offence or emergency. ‘A clear example is in the case of a fire, being able to locate the affected area from the outset,’ he said. The mayor added that ‘having a drone in the Local Police is another step in the line of actions that the council is carrying out to improve the service of our police. Ensuring public safety and compliance with regulations is a priority.’