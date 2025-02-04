The mayor, Estefanía Gonzalvo, and the Inspector of the Andratx Local Police, Daniel Cánovas, together with the sub-inspector, agents of the Activities and Environment Unit; and Daniel Sueiras, Head of the municipality’s Civil Protection Association, presented the new drone. | Andratx Council
Palma04/02/2025 10:57
Andratx Local Police have acquired a drone to detect offences and improve security in the municipality, as reported by the Town Hall on Tuesday. The mayor, Estefanía Gonzalvo, and the Inspector of the Andratx Local Police, Daniel Cánovas, together with the sub-inspector, agents of the Activities and Environment Unit; and Daniel Sueiras, Head of the municipality’s Civil Protection Association, presented the new drone.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Nice spin on population control. Sure, its best used to detect detect fires. 10000 years ago that was known as smoke.........