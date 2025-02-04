A fierce fire ripped through an apartment in a block of flats in Santa Eulària, Ibiza, early on Tuesday morning. The fire started in an apartment on the fourth floor of the building, located opposite the Riomar Hotel, and has gutted the flat. After the alarms went off, at around 06.45, between 30 and 40 residents were quickly evacuated from the building engulfed in flames.

One person has been seriously injured. According to the 061 emergency services, the victim is a 45-year-old man who suffered serious burns to his body and was initially taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hospital Can Misses where he was stabilised. The man will be transferred to the Burns Unit at the Hospital de La Paz in Madrid, as he is in a ‘critical’ condition, according to the Ibiza and Formentera Health Department.

Around twenty people have been evaluated and treated by medics for possible smoke inhalation, the majority residents of the building, although two Guardia Civil officers have also been treated. According to information from Santa Eulària Town Council, three teams of Local Police, the head of the service and traffic wardens, as well as other security forces, have been sent to the scene, as well as six members of the Ibiza Fire Service, a corporal, the non-commissioned officer and an Advanced Life Support Unit and a Basic Life Support Unit.

At the moment, the personnel continue to work in the area to try to extinguish the flames and secure the area. The Ibiza Fire Brigade have added that they are working on extinguishing and ventilating the affected property. Santa Eulària Town Council has taken the affected residents to have breakfast at the Royalty bar where they are waiting to find out when they will be able to return to their homes.