Any trade war between the European Union and the United States would hit the islands´ economy because the U.S. is a key trade partner. According to official figures the U.S. is the biggest recipient of Balearics goods outside Europe.

Three percent of exports go to the United States from the Balearics, almost the same percentage as exports to the United Kingdom. Art and food articles are the main exports which would be hit if President Donald Trump decided to put tariffs on products from the European Union.

Spanish Economy Minister, Carlos Cuerpo, said: the European Union must remain united and avoid being naive in the face of threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to levy tariffs on its products.

Cuerpo told Spanish radio station RNE that the EU was open to trade and in favour of a globalised world market, but added that the bloc should make sure it was in a position to compete in equal conditions with rivals from other countries and protect its companies.