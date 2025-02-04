Olive oil, a major Balearic export.

Jason Moore04/02/2025 12:03
Any trade war between the European Union and the United States would hit the islands´ economy because the U.S. is a key trade partner. According to official figures the U.S. is the biggest recipient of Balearics goods outside Europe.

Three percent of exports go to the United States from the Balearics, almost the same percentage as exports to the United Kingdom. Art and food articles are the main exports which would be hit if President Donald Trump decided to put tariffs on products from the European Union.

Spanish Economy Minister, Carlos Cuerpo, said: the European Union must remain united and avoid being naive in the face of threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to levy tariffs on its products.
Cuerpo told Spanish radio station RNE that the EU was open to trade and in favour of a globalised world market, but added that the bloc should make sure it was in a position to compete in equal conditions with rivals from other countries and protect its companies.
In separate comments on the sidelines of an event in Madrid, Industry and Trade Minister Jordi Hereu on Monday sounded a more conciliatory note, saying that Spain wanted an open global economy "in which all win, not only us".
Spanish companies that would suffer most from tariffs are manufacturers such as car makers and producers of chemicals and consumer goods, Sabadell bank said in a note to investors, while oil producers could benefit from a stronger dollar.