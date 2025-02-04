Three percent of exports go to the United States from the Balearics, almost the same percentage as exports to the United Kingdom. Art and food articles are the main exports which would be hit if President Donald Trump decided to put tariffs on products from the European Union.
Spanish Economy Minister, Carlos Cuerpo, said: the European Union must remain united and avoid being naive in the face of threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to levy tariffs on its products.
Cuerpo told Spanish radio station RNE that the EU was open to trade and in favour of a globalised world market, but added that the bloc should make sure it was in a position to compete in equal conditions with rivals from other countries and protect its companies.
In separate comments on the sidelines of an event in Madrid, Industry and Trade Minister Jordi Hereu on Monday sounded a more conciliatory note, saying that Spain
wanted an open global economy "in which all win, not only us".
Spanish companies that would suffer most from tariffs are manufacturers such as car makers and producers of chemicals and consumer goods, Sabadell bank said in a note to investors, while oil producers could benefit from a stronger dollar.
Morgan WilliamsHe rescinded them, not because, according to you, he made a “mistake”, but because his extortion tactic (your words, not mine) worked. By the way, only a few days ago you laughed at my suggestion that the world’s economy was more interrelated than ever. I see that you are now basically agreeing with me. Thanks !
TCExactly
"Spain wants an open global economy where all will win." Someone needs to tell the EU snd Spanish presidents.
Yesterday, the stock markets crashed briefly, until Trump quickly rescinded the "Tariff" executive orders against Mexico and Canada. Temporarily, he says. The markets responded and climbed back to nearly the same levels prior to that little mistake. The un-crash of the markets wasn't really about Mexico or Canada. It was that market traders realised that these "tariff" threats aren't necessarily to be taken seriously. They're just an extortion tactic. In any case, US markets are already in dangerous territory with or without "tariff" threats. The Trump machine wasn't paying attention, and perhaps still isn't, although that rapid back pedaling indicates that he now understands that anything that spooks the markets has the potential to crash it irreparably. And that would probably end his political career and his aspirations to get a 3rd and/or 4th term. The morale of the story is this: If Trump manages to crash the global economy through arrogant ideological ignorance, then the last thing the Balearics will be worrying about is sales of wine and olive oil. Or tourism.