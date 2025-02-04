Britain´s most modern submarine, the brand-new HMS Anson is in Gibraltar on her first visit to the port. According to press reports she is being armed with weapons stored at the "Rock."

Although HMS Anson is nuclear powered she does not carry nuclear weapons. However, she is equipped with the conventionally armed Tomahawk cruise missile along with torpedoes. Her sister ship, HMS Astute, visited Gibraltar earlier this year.

Anson's nuclear reactor will not need to be refuelled during the boat's 25-year service. Since the submarine can purify water and air, she will be able to circumnavigate the planet without resurfacing. The main limit is that the submarine will only be able to carry three months' supply of food for 98 officers and ratings.

She is the fifth Astute-class nuclear-powered fleet submarine of the Royal Navy. She is the eighth vessel of the Royal Navy to bear the name, after Admiral George Anson.

The Astute class form the back-bone of the Royal Navy´s nuclear powered submarine fleet. Each vessel of the class costs more than one billion pounds and they are said to be more complex than the Space Shuttle.