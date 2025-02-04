A 40 year old British man is facing a 30,000 euro fine after he filmed the popular Correfoc (festival of fire) event in Palma last month with an unlicenced drone in a restricted area.

A police officer spotted the "drone pilot" close to the Paseo Mallorca in central Palma flying his drone over the Correfoc. The officer asked the man to stop which he did and then he enquired whether he had a licence to film using the drone, which he allegedly didn´t.

The officer then told the Briton that he was filming in a restricted area and therefore he could have broken data protection rules.

The Briton protested his innocence but the officer told him that he faced a big fine. There are strict laws and regulations regarding the use of drones in Mallorca.

Interestingly enough the local police forces are now starting to use drones for crowd control. A fleet of drones will be on duty in Magalluf this summer.