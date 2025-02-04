Rafael Nadal, who earned some 135 million euros in prize money over his tennis career, began planning for his retirement from the sport several years ago. One of the businesses was the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in Manacor. Also known as Centre Esportiu Manacor, a 44.9% stake has been sold to a private equity investment firm, GPF.

The Nadal academy and sports centres in Cancun, Greece and Kuwait are among a number of companies that come under the Aspemir holding company. Nadal's mother, Ana María Parera, is the sole administrator of Aspemir, which according to accounts for 2023 increased its net worth by 44% from 237 million euros in 2022 to 341.4 million in 2023. Aspemir profit for 2023 was 94.1 million euros. In 2021 it was 11.4 million.

One of Nadal's best-known business ventures is the Zel hotel brand in partnership with Meliá Hotels International. There are currently two hotels - one in Palmanova and the other on the Costa Brava. They come under a real-estate portfolio which includes properties in Mallorca and ventures with the president of the Ibiza-based Palladium Hotel Group, Abel Matutes.

Through a new joint venture, Palya Invest, they intend to invest more than 200 million euros in one hundred luxury villas and apartments in Marbella and Estepona, having joined forces with Malaga company Sierra Blanca Estates, which has developed or is developing branded residences in the Costa del Sol with luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld.

Nadal and Matutes are also involved with a production company, Komodo Studios, which has broadcast series and documentaries for Netflix and Prime. Then there are his personal contracts with Banco Santander, Kia, Movistar and Nike, as well as Team Rafa, which competes in the UIM E1 World Championships for electric powerboats, and a shareholding in Playtomic, the leading app for padel, pickleball and tennis.