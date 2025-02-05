The budget process was paralysed because differences between the Partido Popular and Vox meant there wasn't parliamentary support for the 2025 budget bill. It is still possible there will be belated approval, but the assumption for now is that the government will have to work with a rollover of the 2024 budget.
Items of spending for 2024 didn't include the airport-Llucmajor project. This was due to have been specified for 2025. But although there isn't this specific item, the government has a reserve of one million euros made up of contributions from the ministry for mobility and the SFM rail operator. This reserve won't of course build anything, but it would cover the cost of the drafting of the project; the aim is to put this out to tender shortly.
Towards the end of last year, the ministry initially approved the study for a line to go to the airport and Llucmajor and ultimately to Campos. A 45-day period for public consultation of the plan is drawing to a close. The environmental assessment, a separate procedure, has meanwhile been started.
Even with the drafting of the project, the government doesn't envisage work starting on building the railway until 2028. The line as far as Llucmajor would be completed in 2032. This presupposes the funding is in place. In this regard, the ministry has initiated contacts with the Spanish Government for the investment.
There was investment for the tram scheme, which the Partido Popular rejected after the 2023 elections. As Madrid made clear, the funding couldn't simply be transferred from one project to another. There have to be individual processes per project.
The airport-Llucmajor-Campos line is one of three main railway projects the current government is proposing. The others are the Manacor-Arta line and the extension from Sa Pobla to Alcudia.
If the PP hadn't blocked the airport tram project for political reasons and ego problems, it would have started by now. As usual it's a case of politicians doing what's best for themselves and not what's best for the general population
It will never happen. How many times have they said this and for how long now.
Not opposed to it, but wondering if I’m the only one who thinks the bus service from Palma works great? I use it frequently and never had any issues.
Completion in 2032? With inevitable delays more likely 2034? And probably double the estimated budget? Ten years; a decade? Ridiculous. The Chinese could finish it in one year, minimal disruption and on original budget. Why do the Spanish accept such lengthy work-in-progress forecasts? Get the job done quicker and cheaper.
All three would be welcome. Easier for workers. Easier for tourists. Less car journeys. I cannot think of a downside.