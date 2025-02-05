The project for a railway line to Palma Airport and Llucmajor could be set in motion this year even if the Balearic Government fails to pass a budget for 2025.

The budget process was paralysed because differences between the Partido Popular and Vox meant there wasn't parliamentary support for the 2025 budget bill. It is still possible there will be belated approval, but the assumption for now is that the government will have to work with a rollover of the 2024 budget.

Items of spending for 2024 didn't include the airport-Llucmajor project. This was due to have been specified for 2025. But although there isn't this specific item, the government has a reserve of one million euros made up of contributions from the ministry for mobility and the SFM rail operator. This reserve won't of course build anything, but it would cover the cost of the drafting of the project; the aim is to put this out to tender shortly.

Towards the end of last year, the ministry initially approved the study for a line to go to the airport and Llucmajor and ultimately to Campos. A 45-day period for public consultation of the plan is drawing to a close. The environmental assessment, a separate procedure, has meanwhile been started.

Even with the drafting of the project, the government doesn't envisage work starting on building the railway until 2028. The line as far as Llucmajor would be completed in 2032. This presupposes the funding is in place. In this regard, the ministry has initiated contacts with the Spanish Government for the investment.

There was investment for the tram scheme, which the Partido Popular rejected after the 2023 elections. As Madrid made clear, the funding couldn't simply be transferred from one project to another. There have to be individual processes per project.

The airport-Llucmajor-Campos line is one of three main railway projects the current government is proposing. The others are the Manacor-Arta line and the extension from Sa Pobla to Alcudia.