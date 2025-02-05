Rafa Nadal is proving that his business skills are nearly as smart as his great talent on the tennis court. What the Mallorcan tennis legend has been able to do on the court, he has replicated off it in the business world, where for years he has been working on a plan B for a graceful retirement. In fact, Aspemir, the holding company that brings together the different companies in which Rafael Nadal invests, increased its profits in 2023 almost fivefold (+372.8%) to 94.1 million euros, compared to 19.9 million euros in 2022. The company has this week announced the sale of 44.9% of Centre Esportiu Manacor, better known as the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, the tennis player’s high-performance academy, to the GPF group.

The latest annual accounts filed with the Registro Mercantil show that total revenue fell by 39.9% to 21.95 million euros, in contrast to the 36.5 million obtained in 2022. The firm explained that its turnover comes mainly from the exploitation and commercialisation of image, voice, advertising and public appearance rights by any means, among other issues, arising from the professional activity of athletes.

Rafa has managed to build his own business empire beyond tennis. Nadal, who has accumulated 130 million euros in prize money throughout his career, has diversified his fortune in three booming sectors. The first is directly related to the audiovisual industry and the Netflix series I Am Georgina, which premiered its third season on 18 September. The tennis player, together with Abel Matutes, owns 50% of Komodo Studios, the production company behind the hit series.

Through this production company he also participates in the production of other audiovisual products that are broadcast on streaming platforms such as Netflix’s Tamara Falcó: La Marquesa y la vida de la Baronesa Thyssen, and also the documentary about the Pombo family, in this case for Prime Video. In addition, Komodo is also responsible for the Mad Cool music festival and was even involved in the production of Mbappé’s presentation with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

The second branch of Nadal’s business, and the one that generates the most income for him today, is based on sport. The tennis player has lucrative contracts with well-known companies such as Nike, Kia, Movistar and Banco Santander. According to the Forbes list of the world’s highest paid sportsmen and women, the Mallorcan earned 27 million euros in the last year of competitions. His tennis earned him 20% of that amount, but the rest is income from advertising and marketing, also from firms such as Richard Mille, Cantabria Labs Heliocare and Babolat.

Furthermore, among the 22 companies that Aspemir, its holding company, controls or has a stake in, those dedicated to sports management are the most profitable. These include the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor and the sports centres he already has in Cancun, Greece and Kuwait. In fact, the high-performance school, which opened in 2016, is one of his great sources of pride and is considered one of the world’s leading sports centres. It has 19 fast courts, as well as seven clay courts, seven paddle tennis courts, a 25-metre indoor pool and an outdoor pool, among other services at a facility that hosts high-level competitions such as a Challenger category tournament or Future tournaments.

The family company, in which Nadal’s mother, Ana María Parera, is the sole administrator, increased its net worth by 44%, from 237 million euros in 2022 to 341.4 million euros in 2023. In February 2024, Aspemir increased its stake in the private investment firm Mabel Capital Global to 50%. One of his latest business ventures related to the world of sport is his alliance with Alejandro Agag to become the owner of a team in the UIM E1 World Championship, Team Rafa, to compete in the first all-electric boat championship. He has also become a shareholder in Playtomic, the world’s leading app for booking padel and tennis courts.

The third leg of his empire is dedicated to the world of real estate. Nadal has a holding company that controls 18 properties between Madrid and Barcelona. He also has several flats and houses spread across Mallorca. Rafa Nadal and Abel Matutes have created a new joint venture, Palya Invest, with which they want to invest more than 200 million euros in one hundred luxury villas and apartments in Marbella and Estepona, two of the most exclusive locations on the Andalusian coast.

For this initiative, the president of Palladium and the tennis player have joined forces with the Malaga-based developer Sierra Blanca, which specialises in housing construction on the Costa del Sol. This real estate agency, headed by Pedro Rodríguez, has developed or is developing branded residences in the area with luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld. In the tourism sector, Nadal signed an alliance with Meliá to create the ZEL brand, with which they have already opened two hotels: one in Mallorca and the other on the Costa Brava.

In addition, his father and uncle are lifelong businessmen and the tennis player is present through the company called Nadal Invest. The family has various real estate interests in Mallorca, as well as a well-known company called Vidres Mallorca that installs double glazed windows, tempered glass and blinds.