In the past British holiday makers to Mallorca and the rest of Spain have been warned about certain driving laws which prohibits anything that prevents safe driving such as wearing inappropriate clothes or footwear and if drivers are caught they could be hit with a 200 euro fine. Now, in the wake of a new law passed in January, drivers in Spain have been warned that they must indicate when taking on manoeuvres such as changing lanes, turning or exiting roundabouts.

The Spanish Directorate-General for Traffic insists it is a ‘critical component of road safety’ so that other road users are aware of any manoeuvres you are about to do. Failing to properly indicate could see holiday makers slapped with a €200, or £170, fine as law enforcement officers get tough on offenders. Not only that, but being too slow to use your indicators before changing direction could land tourists with a minimum €80, or £68, fine.

And now, According to the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC), Spain is set to cut its drink driving limit by more than half. Currently, the limit is 0.05% BAC (blood alcohol content) or 0.03% BAC for new drivers or those who are driving for work. The UK limit is 0.08% BAC. The effects of alcohol vary from person to person, depending on factors such as metabolism, and men can generally drink more than women before hitting the limit.

Further information from the Foreign and CommonwealthOffice includes advice such as: You need to carry your UK driving licence with you.

You do not need an international driving permit (IDP) to visit and drive in the EU, Switzerland, Iceland or Liechtenstein.

You might need an IDP to drive in some EU countries and Norway if you have:

a paper driving licence

a licence that was issued in Gibraltar, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man

You will not need an IDP to drive when visiting Ireland if you have a UK driving licence.

You can get an IDP in person from certain shops that have PayPoint.

An IDP costs £5.50 and drivers must:

be a resident of Great Britain or Northern Ireland

have a full UK driving licence

be 18 or over

Insurance for your vehicle, caravan or trailer

All UK vehicle insurance provides the minimum third party cover to drive in the EU (including Ireland).

You do not need to carry a green card when you drive in the EU (including Ireland), Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Serbia, or Switzerland. You still need valid vehicle insurance.

Vehicle registration documents

If you’re taking your vehicle to the EU for less than 12 months, carry one of the following documents:

your vehicle log book (V5C), if you have one

a VE103 to show you’re allowed to use your hired or leased vehicle abroad

Trailer registration

You need to register some commercial and non-commercial trailers before towing them to or through most EU and EEA countries.

UK stickers and number plates

You must display the UK identifier when driving a UK-registered vehicle abroad.

If your number plate includes the UK identifier with the Union flag (also known as the Union Jack), you do not need a UK sticker.

However, you will need to display a UK sticker clearly on the rear of your vehicle if your number plate has any of the following:

a GB identifier with the Union flag

a Euro symbol

a national flag of England, Scotland or Wales

numbers and letters only – no flag or identifier

If you’re in Spain, Cyprus or Malta, you must display a UK sticker no matter what is on your number plate.

You do not need a UK sticker or identifier to drive in Ireland.

What to do if you’re involved in a road accident

If you’re involved in a road accident in an EU country, you should, in the first instance, contact your insurance provider.

Any legal proceedings against either the responsible driver or the insurance provider of the vehicle will need to be brought in the EU or EEA country where the accident happened. You might have to make your claim in the local language.

You will not get compensation in some countries if the accident is caused by an uninsured driver or if the driver cannot be traced.