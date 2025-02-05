On Wednesday, some thirty National Police officers were involved in a search for a supposedly armed man at Son Espases Hospital.

Around half past twelve, there was a call to the police emergency number saying that there was an armed man in the hospital.

The protocol for an emergency situation such as this was activated. Hospital security personnel were involved in the search, and the police went to the camera control centre in seeking to locate the man or see if he had left the hospital.

Shortly afterwards he was found in a cafeteria. A former hospital employee who had been dismissed, it was established that he wasn't carrying any sort of weapon.

It was a false alarm. A key ring had apparently been mistaken for a piece of wood and a laser pointer for a weapon. Why he had the laser pointer hasn't been explained, but the police were satisfied that he posed no threat.