Palma Local Police have arrested a 27-year-old Algerian man for stealing several bottles of beer from a shopping centre after climbing a wall of the establishment. The police have reported that the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, when a member of the public tipped off the police.
Mallorca beer thief arrested after police chase
27-year-old man busted in Palma
Also in News
- State of the art Royal Navy nuclear submarine being "armed" at Gibraltar
- Don’t even think about drinking and driving in Mallorca
- Foreign Office updates guide for UK travellers to Spain
- Ryanair responds to complaints in Palma: ‘The passenger upset the gate staff, who denied her boarding’
- Homeless at Palma Airport have moved on
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.