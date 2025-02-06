Palma Local Police have arrested a 27-year-old Algerian man for stealing several bottles of beer from a shopping centre after climbing a wall of the establishment. The police have reported that the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, when a member of the public tipped off the police.

Police units rushed to the scene after receiving a description of the suspect and his escape route.

The officers eventually located the individual in the car park of a nearby fast food joint, where he was drinking one of the allegedly stolen beers, with several additional bottles on the ground.

Officers also found ten unopened bottles in the suspect’s rucksack, in addition to the six found on the ground and one empty bottle. The detainee initially resisted arrest for an alleged crime of robbery, but was eventually restrained and cuffed. A witness confirmed events to the police who inspected the scene of the robbery and found additional evidence such as broken bottles on the pavement.