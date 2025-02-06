A Spanish government report claims that there are an staggering 7,000 holiday apartments which are still being rented out illegally in the Balearcs despite government crackdowns, warnings and hefty fines. Government minister Pablo Bustinduy said that these apartments had been located on social media sites without their appropriate licences and permits.
Tourist overcrowding: 7,000 apartments being rented out illegally in the Balearics
So-called illegal offer has been blamed for tourist overcrowding
this newspaper (sic) is in the pocket of the hotel mafia.
What a joke. How can just 7000 illegal properties cause all the overcrowding issues?? If these apartments had 100% occupancy and 4 people per apartment for an average stay of 7nights then this would equate to 1.5m visitors - so realistically between 4-8% of the total visitors! This is simple scapegoating by the hotel industry to deflect the blame from themselves. Of course there should be zero illegal properties. But suggesting that eliminating these illegals will solve our problems is just stupid.
Overcrowding has nothing to do with hotels, nothing at all. The fact that they're building new hotels non stop is totally irrelevant. It's all someone else's fault