It was literally freezing in Mallorca overnight on Thursday into Friday with a minimum temperature of -3 degrees Centigrade being registered in Escorca, the coldest temperature of the year so far. It wasn't much warmer in Lluc with a minimum temperature of -3.

Minimum temperatures overnight (Degrees Centigrade)

-3 Escorca, S.Torrella -1 Lluc 0.1 Palma Univ 0.5 Binissalem 1 Campos 1 Sineu 1 Aerop.Palma 1 Campos, Salines 2 Sta Maria 2 Calvià 2 Sa Pobla 2 Petra 3 Muro 3 Andratx 3 Alfàbia 3 Manacor

For an island known for its sunshine and heatwaves this winter is proving to be one of the coldest of recent years. Even Palma was left shivering overnight with a minimum temperature of 1 degrees Centigrade at Palma airport, not the usual warm welcome which you expect when arriving on the island.

The Palma Met Office had warned that the Beast of the East (https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/weather/weather/2025/02/04/130959/mallorca-weather-storm-beast-from-the-east-will-hit-mallorca-this-weekend-some-severe-weather-forecast.html) was on its way but I suspect no-one thought that it would be that cold.

🌧️➡️🌤️Demà dissabte es produirà el pas d'un front fred: pluges i ruixats durant el matí, alguna tempesta, fins a migdia o primeres hores del capvespre. De capvespre quedarà el cel net, llevat a Menorca i al N de Mallorca, on encara hi podria haver alguna pluja aïllada. pic.twitter.com/2oLkZqeDn4 — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) February 7, 2025

You have to head to some parts of northern Scotland to find comparable temperatures to those in Mallorca overnight.

The message from the Palma Met Office was while temperaratures have now risen wrap up warm and keep the Beast at Bay! Demand for electricty urged overnight as householders battled to keep warm.