It was literally freezing in Mallorca overnight on Thursday into Friday with a minimum temperature of -3 degrees Centigrade being registered in Escorca, the coldest temperature of the year so far. It wasn't much warmer in Lluc with a minimum temperature of -3.
Minimum temperatures overnight (Degrees Centigrade)
-3 Escorca, S.Torrella -1 Lluc 0.1 Palma Univ 0.5 Binissalem 1 Campos 1 Sineu 1 Aerop.Palma 1 Campos, Salines 2 Sta Maria 2 Calvià 2 Sa Pobla 2 Petra 3 Muro 3 Andratx 3 Alfàbia 3 Manacor
For an island known for its sunshine and heatwaves this winter is proving to be one of the coldest of recent years. Even Palma was left shivering overnight with a minimum temperature of 1 degrees Centigrade at Palma airport, not the usual warm welcome which you expect when arriving on the island.
The Palma Met Office had warned that the Beast of the East (https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/weather/weather/2025/02/04/130959/mallorca-weather-storm-beast-from-the-east-will-hit-mallorca-this-weekend-some-severe-weather-forecast.html) was on its way but I suspect no-one thought that it would be that cold.
You have to head to some parts of northern Scotland to find comparable temperatures to those in Mallorca overnight.
The message from the Palma Met Office was while temperaratures have now risen wrap up warm and keep the Beast at Bay! Demand for electricty urged overnight as householders battled to keep warm.
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Les ChaseHopefully it didn't lasted too long as I guess Palma airport didn't had equipment to de-ice the planes.
Reading this, a good few years ago whilst waiting for a return flight back to the UK when Palma Airport was using the gates in the 90's area, I remember seeing a snow plough on the airport around gate 99. This was when it was cold like it is now in Mallorca. It would be hard to imagine snow falling at such low levels at 26 feet or if one does not understand feet, 8 meters above sea level.