This is what is planned as part of the project that the Soller traffic department has been drawing up for months. The perimetre affected is framed by the streets Isabel II, Sant Jaume-Pere Serra, camino del Murterar, Andreu Coll, Cetre and the Desvío road, together with the secondary streets included and the sections that connect these roads.
Many of the affected streets affected will have to change the current direction of traffic, leaving Calle Cetre for the main entrance of vehicles and the exit along Calle Isabel II. According to the councillor for Mobility, Pep Porcel, the big change aims to ensure that visitors arriving in Sóller by car ‘leave them parked in the car parks which will soon be set up next to the Desvío road’.
Registered vehicles will be able to circulate freely within the zone but drivers and passengers of other non-registered vehicles will have to park-up and walk.
There have been many complaints from residents about the traffic situation in Soller and they have been demanding that action is taken. One regular visitor to Soller said: "providing that there is parking I don't think that there will be a problem, but if there is no parking then it could be a nightmare.
5 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I have my doubts as to wether this will work but at least something is being tried instead of the usual just talking about solutions. Hopefully it will bring some relief to the long suffering residents of Soller.
That'll work, not.
Clowns at work, what are the exception? Uncomplete story. Jason Moore do your homework!
There’s never enough car parks or parking. There are a lot of cars though. That is the real problem. Cars everywhere. Mallorcans love their cars.
It's not clear if these peripheral streets are included in the ZBE, because if the are it is impossible to get through to Fornalutx or Biniaraix without taking a 10km detour up the MA10 and down the MA2120. It's also not clear who "Sóller residents" are because residents in Fornalutx, Dèia and the hinterland, even in outskirts like Port Sóller, l'Horta and Cementerio, rely on driving into Sóller for shopping, appointments etc. probably more so than those living in the core streets who can walk. Finally what is going to happen to the three large car parks within the zone, given spaces probably outnumber actual cars registered at addresses within the core.