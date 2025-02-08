The National Police report having arrested a 26-year-old Spaniard in Palma on Monday, accused of accessing security cameras, taking intimate images of a woman in her home, and threatening to distribute these images if she didn't pay him.

On October 1, the woman, aged 70, had her phone stolen while she was in a supermarket. Days later, and with another phone, she began to receive threatening messages in which she was told to respond quickly or she would be harmed. At the same time, her daughter was also sent threatening messages, including photos of her mother inside the house. Money was demanded from her, or the woman would be receiving "a visit."

On the 14th of October, the woman got a call telling her that someone had found her phone at a petrol station. She and a National Police patrol went to this petrol station. The man who had apparently found the phone responded in a manner that aroused the officers' suspicions. They reported this to the Judicial Police, who were investigating the case.

Investigators were able to establish that the man who said he had found the phone was the same person who had threatened the woman. He had sought to disassociate himself from the case by saying that he had found the phone. On February 3, his home was searched. Evidence was found and he was arrested, charged with receiving stolen goods, making threats, invasion of privacy, fraud, and disclosure of secrets

Someone else had stolen the phone and had sold it to the accused. This person has also been arrested. Both have criminal records.