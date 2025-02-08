Czech Motorist Party's leader Petr Macinka, former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leader Martin Helme, Portugal's far-right political party Chega leader Andre Ventura, Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders , Spain's far-right party Vox leader Santiago Abascal and French far-right leader and member of parliament Marine Le Pen, President of the French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National - RN) party parliamentary group, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and Greek leader of "Voice of Reason" party Afroditi Latinopoulou and co-leader of Polish far-right political alliance Confederation Krzysztof Bosak stand on stage at Spanish far-right party VOX rally with other European far-right leaders, in Madrid, Spain, February 8, 2025. REUTERS/Ana Beltran | Ana Beltran
Leaders of far-right parties in the European Parliament's third-largest voting bloc, Patriots for Europe, praised Donald Trump's return to power at a gathering in Madrid on Saturday held under the slogan "Make Europe Great Again". The event featured Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Italian deputy premier Matteo Salvini, as well as the leaders of France's National Rally (RN), Marine Le Pen, and the Netherlands' PVV party, Geert Wilders.
We live in very dangerous times. Some of this language is the same as 1930's Germany.
A room full of fascists who no doubt all worship Putin and Trump.