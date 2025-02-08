The protest, called by the Oasis Caravanning Association (ACO) and the Platform for Autonomous Motorhomes (PACA), highlighted fines envisaged under the ordinance for spending a night in the vehicles - 750 to 1,500 euros. Authorisation for the protest was given by the Spanish Government's delegation in the Balearics.
The mayor, Jaime Martínez, said during the recent council meeting at which initial approval for the ordinance was given: "A vehicle is for travelling, a home is something else. We have repeated it several times - a motorhome, a car, a bus; none of them are for living in. They are for moving, for transport. Those vehicles, whether caravans or not, that camp in the city cannot do so."
Javier Fuster, spokesperson for PACA, said on Saturday that the regulations contravene motorhome users' rights, which are protected by state legislation and the traffic directorate. "Of course we can spend the night. We can do so as long as we do not camp on public roads. And we do not promote anti-social behaviour attitudes in public spaces."
He estimates that there are around 150 motorhomes with people living in them in Palma and that there are around 2,000 motorhomes in Mallorca. The organisations who called the protest represent users for recreational purposes rather than people who are resorting to caravans as an emergency solution to the housing crisis. "However, we believe that if we manage to get the ordinance clarified, we will also help them; it is an ordinance that harms us all."
The ACO, which is a national association, has said that if the town hall goes ahead with the ordinance as it stands, it will be taken to court.
9 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Just TogetpublishedSome possibly parked in people's driveways or on private property and will be used when the spring / summer arrives and they could head to Europe for holidays or breaks.
I also wonder what happened to the other 4,800 that the government thinks there are on the island.
Build some resort campsites at the rear of resorts on open land with showers, toilets and water disposal places, one for chemical and one for grey water. Electric hook up to keep the fridges running, rather than gas. Have the sites fenced in with barriers and landscape the sites to stop unauthorised entry. Keep site visit to say 14 or 28 days in any 90 days. As I have said in the past, motorhomes could or would spend money supporting local bars and restaurants, possibly spending more than all inclusive visitors. Also with a good bus network throughout the island, why not use public transport than clog up the roads and leave the motorhome at the site for days out. Motorhomes can be more luxurious inside than some good hotel rooms. I would love to bring my 6 meter motorhome to Mallorca as part of a trip to Europe in future for a few day sand stay on a proper campsite hassle free.
This so terribly wrong and I feel @Brisket's frustration.i am now convinced that the gooberment here just sits around deciding who they apply fines to next! Such punitive measures solve nothing, but certainly make THEIR pockets fatter. And isn't it rather obvious to these numbskull dictators that people who have to resort to living in vehicles would never be able to pay the fines anyway?! Oh well, end up paying for their prison bed and food instead - bureaucratic fools! Such retarded, tunnel vision thinking!
Where were the other 4,800?
BrisketTotally correct. A rich yacht owner can drop anchor 50m off the beach in any of our most beautiful bays and do whatever they want at zero cost, they can stay there as long as they want with no restrictions on the number of people onboard. Yet a motorhome owner who has nowhere else to stay will be fined a lot of money for doing the exact same thing in a quiet side street!
What a shocking propsal. Stopping people sleeping in form of transport with beds in, or maybe anywhere that isn't deemed a home would solve no major issues I'm aware of, and eventually punish us all. It seems fundamentally wrong. And for what purpose? If the purpose is to stop illegal encampments, make a law to stop that, not fine people for sleeping in a vehicle. And how will they prove people are actually asleep in places? What if we sleep in the day instead and stay awake at night? Are we allowed a siesta in a work van? What about sleeping in boats? They are transport too, surely? Why not fine yacht owners for sleeping overnight for no particular reason? they do cause unsightliness in our beautiful bays, boats are for going places, not sleeping in! (At least a few of them would actually be able to pay 1500 a night! ) It's all so anti human.
Just build some sites for them. It will create jobs and make money for the council's. No brainer.
The Mayor is probably correct. You only need to look at other regions/ countries that have had problems to know this needs addressed quickly. In my opinion its incredible ( rightly or wrongly) the motor home owners have an argument.