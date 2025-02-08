On Saturday evening, some 200 motorhomes and camper vans were driven on a 'slow march' through the centre of Palma in protest against the town hall's ordinance that prohibits living in caravans.

The protest, called by the Oasis Caravanning Association (ACO) and the Platform for Autonomous Motorhomes (PACA), highlighted fines envisaged under the ordinance for spending a night in the vehicles - 750 to 1,500 euros. Authorisation for the protest was given by the Spanish Government's delegation in the Balearics.

The mayor, Jaime Martínez, said during the recent council meeting at which initial approval for the ordinance was given: "A vehicle is for travelling, a home is something else. We have repeated it several times - a motorhome, a car, a bus; none of them are for living in. They are for moving, for transport. Those vehicles, whether caravans or not, that camp in the city cannot do so."

Javier Fuster, spokesperson for PACA, said on Saturday that the regulations contravene motorhome users' rights, which are protected by state legislation and the traffic directorate. "Of course we can spend the night. We can do so as long as we do not camp on public roads. And we do not promote anti-social behaviour attitudes in public spaces."

He estimates that there are around 150 motorhomes with people living in them in Palma and that there are around 2,000 motorhomes in Mallorca. The organisations who called the protest represent users for recreational purposes rather than people who are resorting to caravans as an emergency solution to the housing crisis. "However, we believe that if we manage to get the ordinance clarified, we will also help them; it is an ordinance that harms us all."

The ACO, which is a national association, has said that if the town hall goes ahead with the ordinance as it stands, it will be taken to court.