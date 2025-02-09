A 42-year-old Spaniard will appear in court in Palma shortly, facing two years in prison for having misappropriated a delivery van and 90 packages in September 2022.

September 19, 2022 was his first day at work for a delivery company. He was given an Iveco Daily van, two phones and the packages to be delivered. His workday was due to have ended at 8pm. Halfway through his shift, he stopped delivering the packages.

In all, he failed to deliver 90 packages. He didn't return the van or the phones. The company reported this to the National Police, who found him the following afternoon. He was driving the van, which had by then suffered some damage, in Son Banya. Some of the packages had been opened.

As well as the prison sentence, the prosecution is calling for him to compensate the company for the damage to the van, which is put at 3,440 euros, and to pay 186 euros to a person who didn't receive a package.