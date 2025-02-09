From 11am to 11.30am on Monday, doctors in the Balearics will stage protests outside hospitals and health centres against Spanish Government proposed reform of the statute that governs the medical profession. Sometimes referred to as the profession's 'Magna Carta', the government's draft law for its reform has been greeted with widespread hostility. The doctors in the Balearics will be joined by colleagues across the country in staging Monday's protests.

The Simebal doctors union in the Balearics insists that the new regulations "will violate the rights of doctors, discriminate against them and put recruitment and loyalty at risk". "They will have a direct impact on the deterioration of the health system and will affect all citizens."

The medical profession has described the reform as an "unjustified and frontal assault". Doctors are making various demands, such as regulation of working hours, occupational health measures and family-worklife reconciliation. But at the heart of the rejection of the reform is the attitude of Spain's health minister, Mónica García. She has accused doctors of obtaining "obscene benefits" in private health care, taking advantage of the prestige provided by public health care. García is pressing for public-sector exclusivity.

This wouldn't just be for senior doctors, as doctors joining the National Health System (SNS) would be obliged to work exclusively in the public sector for the first five years. Doctors' unions in Spain believe that the minister's emphasis on the mix of public and private practice stems from ideological prejudice and is a distortion of the reality. Across the country, they maintain, there is more or less 100% public exclusivity. Areas where this drops to 70% are exceptional cases.

It is felt that García is placing the blame for public health failings on doctors who also work in the private sector. Doctors are being blamed for a crisis, when responsibility lies with "terrible" management of the SNS. Rather than reforming public health in a manner that encourages and attracts doctors, the government is looking to coerce doctors and restrict their rights.

Following Monday's protests, a demonstration outside the health ministry's offices in Madrid is scheduled for Thursday. Doctors' representatives are clear that if the ministry fails to address their concerns, action will intensify and result in an all-out strike.