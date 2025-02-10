These means that an estimated two million tourists didn´t pay the tourists tax, the controversial holiday surcharge. What is more an estimated one million tourists stayed in their own homes and therefore they didn´t pay the surcharge either.
The government reports clears underlines the great impact illegal holiday rentals are having on the tourist industry and the Balearic government is under pressure to crackdown. Infact, illegal holiday lets have been blamed for the so-called tourist overcrowding which led to the anti-tourism protests of last summer in Palma and beyond.
One travel source said: "not only is the Balearic government government losing out on a massive amount of revenue, tourists staying in holiday apartments also appear to be adding to the overcrowding problem."
British travel firms have said that the government needs to take action and fast because the situation is getting out of control.
13 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Daniel HerreroTypical little-islander mentality. What a sad, tiny minded person you are.
Daniel HerreroWell done you’ve got a mention in the daily express.
I have had a home in Mallorca for 16 years, I can only spend 90 days in 180 within the EU so I come and go far more frequently than I would like to, and when I am not using my home you can be dam sure I allow my children, their friends and my extended family and friends to stay there. None of us are "missing" I can assure you
This is really pathetic - 2m tourists is just 10% of the total visitors in recent years - why is the hotel industry, the government and this publication so obsessed with tourists who make up just 10% of the overall problem? Focus on the 90%, that’s where any meaningful changes to the tourism model will come from. Last week there was an article sharing info that there were approx 6000 illegal lets - I shared a simple calculation in the comments that showed that illegal lets perhaps account for 1m visitors per year (assuming 4 people per stay, one week per stay and a property annual occupancy of 60%). It is very easy to believe that the remaining 1m of the “unaccounted for” visitors are simply people visiting their holiday homes, or visiting friends and family who live on the island. Of course we need to wage war on the illegal lets - anything illegal needs to be stopped, no question. But that action is not going to make much difference to the total visitors because those people renting illegal properties for their holidays will largely transfer their stays to the licensed accommodation options. So we will still have a situation of 20m+ visitors and most agree this is too many for our island and needs to be managed better and reduced and reshaped to give the optimal segment focus.
British travel companies are behind the report. They want to push people into hotels so they can make money. They could care less about island overcrowding as long as people are crowding into hotels. Always follow the money trail.
If a couple have 3 adult married children and each guve kids that's 15 people staying and if they visit 3 times a year that's 45 visits with no identification of where they are staying so x (times) that by residents in the Balearics. They have not broken it down properly. Totally agree people renting should do it legally and if they don't should be fined
The way tourist tax is collected is pretty loose, largely unaccountable and facilitates all kinds of fraud. They should do away with the current system, and simply collect it from the airlines. 1€ per arriving passenger. This would eliminate the fraud loopholes and the burden on accommodation providers. They'd probably collect much more that way anyway.
Just out of interest how does the government know that these people were tourists, and not just people visiting their friends (not tourists) ? And how many of these people were Spanish, from the mainland? A lot of facts missing here.
Daniel Herrero'You are poor, you leave poor margins and you behave like animals. You are noisy, dirty, smelly, drunk and misbehaved.' Nothing like a good racist stereotype!
Interesting comments below. The headline above should have read " Hoteliers report the income from two million tourists went missing from their bank accounts ". The good news is that although they did not pay the tourist tax ( naughty people) all the money they spent to live, feed and enjoy themselves, went into the local economy. Far better than a hoteliers Swiss bank account . The figures speak for themselves, there is enough for everyone, too much actually. Anyone arriving here as a tourist spends money. The argument appears to be where they spend it.