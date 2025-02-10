An estimated two million tourists went "missing" in the Balearics last year because they didn´t stay in either hotels or holiday apartments. So where did they stay? One of the reasons put forward is that they all stayed with friends but hoteliers suspect that they rented out illegal holiday apartments and villas.

These means that an estimated two million tourists didn´t pay the tourists tax, the controversial holiday surcharge. What is more an estimated one million tourists stayed in their own homes and therefore they didn´t pay the surcharge either.

The government reports clears underlines the great impact illegal holiday rentals are having on the tourist industry and the Balearic government is under pressure to crackdown. Infact, illegal holiday lets have been blamed for the so-called tourist overcrowding which led to the anti-tourism protests of last summer in Palma and beyond.

One travel source said: "not only is the Balearic government government losing out on a massive amount of revenue, tourists staying in holiday apartments also appear to be adding to the overcrowding problem."

British travel firms have said that the government needs to take action and fast because the situation is getting out of control.