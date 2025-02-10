A drunk driver knocked over a traffic light last Saturday after driving onto the pavement in calle Manacor. The incident occurred just after midnight, according to a statement from the Local Police on Monday. Despite the dramatic nature of the crash, the driver was unharmed.

A patrol from the Night Unit (UNOC) was dispatched by the 092 control centre to the scene. The officers found a white Opel Corsa, which had sustained significant damage after colliding with a pedestrian traffic light and uprooting it from its base.

The 30-year-old driver, originating from Ecuador, displayed clear signs of intoxication. He was asked to take a breathalyser test but refused at all times and became aggressive towards the police, emergency services, and tow truck personnel.

The Local Police informed him that he was under investigation for refusing the breathalyser test and for driving under the influence of alcohol. The damaged vehicle was towed away by the Municipal Tow Service to restore normal traffic flow.

Palma local police have reminded the public that such actions could result in penalties, including up to three months in prison, fines, or community service. Additionally, the driver could face the suspension of their driving licence for up to a year.