A fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at the Zafiro Hotel in Can Picafort, a popular tourist destination, located in the north of Mallorca. The blaze was first spotted by a local resident around 4.50pm, who immediately alerted the police, according to reports.

Upon arrival, emergency services, including eight vehicles from the local police and fire department, found the 4 star hotel engulfed in thick smoke. At the time of the incident, construction work was being carried out at the hotel, and a layer of tar had been applied to the roof area when the fire ignited.

The flames reached several metres in height but were quickly brought under control. While the damage to the building is significant, it has been confirmed that no one was injured during the fire.

The hotel, located just a short distance from the renowned Playa de Muro, is an all-inclusive property offering luxury penthouses with private jacuzzis, an indoor pool, multiple outdoor pools, and expansive gardens.

The Zafiro hotel chain, based in Mallorca, operates several high-end hotels across the island, with its flagship being a five-star establishment in Camp de Mar, which opened a few years ago.