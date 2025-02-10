The Poles have gone on a major spending spree in Spain snapping up more than 4,000 properties last year. Infact this is an increase of almost 1,000 properties compared to 2023 and a further big rise is expected this year.

The growth in the number of Poles buying a villa or an apartment in Spain now places them behind Britons, Germans and Moroccans on the list of top foreign buyers.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has fuelled the Polish property boom. After February 2022, Spanish developers noted increased demand from citizens of Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic countries, indicating safety as a motive for investing capital, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported.

As of 2022, Poles accounted for 0.95% of Spain's foreign population, just over 52,000 people. The largest groups of foreigners are Moroccan, Romanian, British, Chinese and Italian citizens, according to Spain’s National Institute of Statistics.

The Poles could also benefit from a proposed new Spanish property law in which non-European Union residents could be tax up to 100 percent on the purchase of a property. The Polish, being members of the European Union, are exempt from the new law.