A former bank branch on Palma's Avenidas has been occupied by around a dozen squatters, raising concern and anxiety among residents in the area. There are two schools in the vicinity. During the pandemic, local people attempted to brick the place up because they were worried about squatters. Now they have them.
Another former bank branch in Palma has squatters
Particular concern because of the proximity of schools
NIGHTMARE !!!!!! and the GOVENMENT CAN AND WILL DO NOTHING !!