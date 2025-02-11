A former bank branch on Palma's Avenidas has been occupied by around a dozen squatters, raising concern and anxiety among residents in the area. There are two schools in the vicinity. During the pandemic, local people attempted to brick the place up because they were worried about squatters. Now they have them.

The main door of the old branch on Avda. Gabriel Alomar i Villalonga is regularly open. People come and go freely. There is electricity, a spotlight illuminating one of the rooms that the squatters have improvised. There are a number of containers for water.

The freedom of access to the bank is striking, though the squatters display a hostile attitude to anyone attempting to invade their space. They will 'evict' any strangers. Another notable aspect is the size of the premises. It is large and there is plenty of room to be occupied.

The most notorious case of a one-time bank branch being taken over by squatters was the one opposite the Palma Police headquarters. It existed for several weeks. There were regular incidents at the squat, which had been occupied by young people associated with gangs. Drug dealing, fights and mess were all issues that local residents constantly denounced.