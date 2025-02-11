A 56-year-old woman has been arrested by the Guardia Civil and Customs Surveillance officers at Palma airport with 11 kilos of cocaine in her suitcase. A Palma judge ordered her to be remanded in custody.
Woman caught at Palma airport with 11 Kilos of cocaine in suitcase
Officers intercepted the passenger, who has a history of drug trafficking
