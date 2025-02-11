Britain spends an average of almost five billion pounds every years buying Spanish fruit and vegetables including hundreds of tons of Mallorcan new potatoes. British tourists spend an average of 13 billion euros on Spanish holidays but the Spanish farming industry also makes billions.
Gracias amigos! Britain spends five billion on Spanish fruit and vegetables
Mallorcan new potatoes always in demand
Wait... Morrisons fruit and veg are high grade British, no? How can you be sure that Spanish produce is safe?