The movement Menys Turisme, Més Vida (less tourism, more life), which organised the demonstrations against tourist overcrowding last summer, has called a meeting to regroup and redouble efforts in view of the growth forecasts for the new season. In a statement, the platform explained its intention to intensify its actions towards local issues such as housing and job insecurity.

The organisation has called for the meeting to be held this Saturday at the Escola Rural des Puig d’Alanar, in Manacor, where there will be different events held with talks, a workshop and a round table. The day will end with an open assembly. There will be talks on the housing problem, on local groups in the mobilisations and on impoverishment and job insecurity.

The movement is considering intensifying actions ‘after seeing the Balearic government’s new tourist campaign, the announcements of billion-dollar investments, the boom in property speculation and luxury tourism while the housing problem worsens, while policies only favour the liberalisation of land and favour speculation and business in a context of serious climate and ecological crisis, with the negotiation of the hospitality agreement on the table, and the failure - more than foreseeable - of the Pact for Sustainability round tables’.

Last week, the Balearics and the Canary Islands announced a united front to combat the biggest tourism problems at a social and political level, such as illegal property rentals and overcrowding. The tourism authorities of both autonomous communities are in talks to coordinate action. The idea is to mutually benefit from the experience not only through the sharing of knowledge, but also in terms of the drafting of laws and regulations.

The legislation that is to be developed against overcrowding will be an unprecedented initiative for a problem that has been growing for some time, but for which political intervention has not been forthcoming until now. Going hand in hand in the legal arena will provide both communities with greater security in possible legal approaches that may meet with opposition from the private sector or even the state administration.