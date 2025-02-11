Britain´s latest nuclear submarine, HMS Anson, left Gibraltar this afternoon after being armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles. Her destination is unknown. She is the latest of the Astute class of nuclear powered submarines and is based in Scotland.
State of the art Royal Navy nuclear submarine leaves Gibraltar, destination unknown
She was armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles while moored at the Rock
Also in News
- Palma based super yacht could be "freed" as President Trump abandons task force
- Two million tourists went "missing" in the Balearics in 2024
- Spanish hotel fined 1,500 euros for wanting to photocopy a guest’s ID card
- Three neighbourhoods in the Balearics among the most expensive
- An icy welcome at Palma airport!
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.