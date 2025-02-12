Since Monday, more than 1,150 illegal migrants have arrived in the Canary and Balearic Islands. In the early hours of today, Wednesday, members of the Guardia Civil and Maritime Rescue rescued 72 migrants travelling on board three small boats south of Cabrera, according to the Government Delegation of the Balearics.

Meanwhile, 363 people have arrived in the Canary Islands on board four small boats. In addition, one person died when one of the boats capsized some 22 kilometres (12 nautical miles) south of La Restinga, on the island of El Hierro, according to the institutional body and the Emergency and Security Coordination Centre of 112 of the Canary Islands.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Polimnia coastguard rescue vessel rescued two rubber dinghies with 97 immigrants on board near Lanzarote. The first vessel, with 60 people on board, was located about 47 kilometres east of Lanzarote, while the second dinghy was spotted by a merchant ship in the area of the first, so the Polimnia lifeboat rescued 37 people.

Also on Tuesday, 337 immigrants travelling on board six boats in waters near the Canary Islands were rescued. Four boats with 251 people arrived in Lanzarote and one with 32 people arrived in Gran Canaria. Finally, during the early hours of Monday morning, Maritime Rescue rescued 284 immigrants on board four small boats who reached the shores of the Canary Islands.

A total of 5,456 migrants have arrived in Spain illegally from 1 to 31 January 2025, which is 32.4% less than in the same period of 2024, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of the Interior. With regards to the Canary Islands, in the first month of the year 4,752 migrants have entered the region, 34.6% less than those who arrived from 1 to 31 January 2024. As for the mainland and the Balearic Islands, 609 migrants have arrived, which is 13.4% less than in the same period last year.