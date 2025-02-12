The man who was attacked his brother with a hammer in Sa Pobla died today, Wednesday, in Son Espases hospital in Palma as a result of the serious injuries he suffered. Jaume T., the victim, a 54-year-old Spaniard, had been in a critical condition since last Sunday. The assailant, Miquel T., was jailed on Tuesday. The suspect told a court in Inca that he had suffered an outburst because his brother had been making life impossible for the family for years and the situation had become untenable.

The attack took place at around 2.40pm last Sunday at the home where the victim lived with his mother. The attacker went to the house and asked his mother why she hadn’t gone shopping to the market with the money he had given her the day before. The woman told him that Jaume T. had stolen it from her again. Miquel T. had an argument with his brother in the kitchen for having stolen the cash and for having two drug-addicted friends staying at the house. At that moment, a friend was sleeping on the upper floor.

During the argument, the victim threw a pressure cooker lid at his brother and Miquel T. dodged it. The man then went to an ironmongers opposite the house to get a hammer and when he returned he repeatedly hit Jaume T. on the head. The injured man, who was lying on the kitchen floor, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Son Espases hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition.

Local police officers went to the house after receiving a call from the aggressor himself, who confessed to the crime and was arrested: ‘I’ve messed up’, he said. The judicial police of the Guardia Civil of Inca took charge of the investigation and carried out an inspection of the house where they found the hammer used.