If you’ve ever taken a stroll through Mallorca’s beautiful streets and parks, you’ve probably encountered a less-than-pleasant surprise left behind by some careless dog owners. It’s a common frustration for locals and visitors —dodging dog mess that should have been cleaned up.

One concerned resident has had enough and decided to voice their thoughts in a letter to the editor full of humour. Their message? A simple plea for responsibility, respect, and a cleaner Mallorca for everyone.

Santa Ponsa's "Poodunnit"

People of Santa Ponsa/Playa De Calma a kind word of warning regarding Atomic Mud Bombs all over every pavement, walkway and beach.

These bum biscuits are left by irresponsible dog owners letting their dog drop a dog toffee without picking it up thereafter.

Whilst Mr Dog is trying to find magnetic North to drop a chocolate hostage, the owner plays the charade of rustling around in every pocket they have kidding on their looking for a dog poo bag. Dog finishes its brown lawn sausage. Owner looks around for witness’s and runs off with dog on lead leaving what can only be described as a poopocalypse.

The Streets and pavements are covered in Barkerseggs making the area look and smell disgusting. The amount of shoepoo caused and spread by an unlucky pedestrian is horrific.

I know you love your dogs (be it a lot look like hamsters) but for pity’s sake pick up it’s stink nuggets ! Just pretend you’re working in a play doh factory for a few seconds and scoop it up into a dog poo bag and dispose of it in the correct manner. Don’t hang it from a tree like a Xmas decoration or leave it steaming in the bag by the kerb.

Kind regards,

A victim of shoepoo

Just under a month ago, Calvia’s Animal Welfare department launched a new awareness campaign to remind pet owners of their responsibilities, particularly the need to identify their pets with a microchip, as required by law. Failure to comply could result in fines exceeding 10,000 euros. The campaign also reinforced that dogs had to be kept on a leash in public spaces, regardless of breed or size, while highlighting the availability of designated dog parks where pets could roam freely in a safe environment. Additionally, it tackled the issue of dog waste with the slogan ‘Poop is only funny on WhatsApp,’ emphasising that not picking up after pets was a serious offence under municipal by-laws, with fines reaching up to 600 euros.

Pet ownership comes with responsibilities and Calvia town hall urges residents to respect the rules of coexistence. According to the municipal ordinance, several offences carry significant fines. Failing to pick up animal excrement can result in fines ranging from 300€ to 600€, while allowing dogs to roam freely in non-designated public spaces or permitting them to bathe in fountains, ponds, or unauthorized beaches can lead to penalties of 30€ to 300€. Additionally, pet owners must ensure their animals are properly identified and vaccinated, as failure to do so incurs fines between 300€ and 600€. The illegal sale of animals carries the same penalty, while the most severe offence—animal abandonment—can result in fines of up to 3,000€.