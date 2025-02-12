In 2022, Eva Youbin Chung, South Korea’s top blogger and vlogger about Mallorca, first spoke to the Bulletin. Having lived on the island for nearly five years at the time she considered Mallorca home, she was months away from marrying her Mallorcan fiancé Joan, and she told the Bulletin about how more and more South Koreans were coming to the island on holiday, especially for honeymoon.

“Mallorca is the perfect destination for Koreans, especially couples, and the island is becoming more and more popular. They used to holiday in the Maldives or Mauritius, now they have their sights set on Mallorca,” she said. Well, last year, South Korea recorded 388,399 visitors to Spain.

In fact, data from the Spanish Statistical Office (INE) reveal that tourism from Asia rose by 14.2% compared to the previous year, driven by improved air connectivity and more streamlined visa processes.

Within the Asian market, China stands out, with 647,801 tourists arriving in Spain, marking an impressive 66.7% increase compared to 2023. Japan also saw strong results, with 410,292 travellers, Idealista has reported. And, the United States also set a new record, with 4.2 million American tourists visiting Spain, marking an 11.2% increase compared to 2023 and total expenditure reached €9 million (+16%). This growth is partly attributed to Spain now offering 24 direct routes to the United States, matching the figure from 2019. These routes connect 11 US cities with five Spanish cities, including the reactivation of the seasonal flight between Dallas and Barcelona in June.

American tourists in Spain spent an average of €2,113 per person, with €273 spent per day and an average stay of 7.7 nights. In 2024, 643,689 Canadian tourists visited Spain, reflecting a slight decrease of 1.5% compared to 653,628 the previous year. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates contributed 202,174 (+9.3%) and 200,698 (+41.6%) tourists, respectively.

In Europe, countries such as the United Kingdom continue to lead tourism in Spain, with 18.4 million visitors in 2024, representing a 6.6% increase. France and Germany also remain among the top three source markets, with 12.9 million (+10.3%) and 11.9 million (+8.6%) tourists, respectively.