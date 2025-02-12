If the Goyas were to come to Palma, the Palacio de Congresos would be the obvious venue. | MDB
Palma12/02/2025 17:45
The 39th Goyas, Spain's 'Oscars', were held in Granada last Saturday. With the exception of one year, 2000 in Barcelona, they were always in Madrid until the Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences broke with tradition in 2019 and started to hold the awards in other cities. The 33rd Goyas, which applied to the year 2018, were held in Seville in February 2019. Since then, they have been to Malaga (twice), Valencia, Seville again, Valladolid and now Granada.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.