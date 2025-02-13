The tourism sector in the Balearics is looking for more than 100,000 workers, the hiring pattern expected to be similar to last year. In February 2024, 65,777 people were working in the hospitality sector. In July this figure reached 177,957, according to official Balearic Government figures.
Balearic tourist sector seeking over 100,000 workers
Plenty of jobs available but still some difficulties filling them
