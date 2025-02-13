The left wing party United We Can (Podemos) will present a non-binding motion at the next plenary session of parliament to demand a block on the use of any port in the Balearics by NATO ships, either on a one-off or permanent basis. Unidas Podemos spokesperson Cristina Gómez claimed the majority of citizens of Menorca were against the possibility of using the port of Mahón for this purpose and that the rest of the Balearics felt the same.

Last year the Spanish government said that it had no plans on Mahon becoming a NATO naval headquarters. Left-wing Podemos party leaders expressed their opposition to Mahon becoming NATO’s third naval headquarters in Spain, along with Rota and Cartagena.

The party said that NATO military bases in Spain “not only represent an unacceptable cession of sovereignty, they are also playing a key role in the US support for the genocide that Israel is committing against the Palestinian people. Parliament voted for a President for Spain, not a NATO Secretary General. No to war. Not in our name”.

Més per Menorca also rejected the possibility claiming that “the current geopolitical threats will not be solved by promoting rearmament policies or favouring violence, but by committing to dialogue and international harmony”. Newspaper El País reported that in April 2023 the Spanish government offered Mahon to the Atlantic Alliance as a “port with permanent diplomatic authorisation”.

Now it appears to have changed its mind despite the activity of NATO ships on missions in the Mediterranean is now even more relevant given the atmosphere in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Menorca’s strategic location in the centre of the western Mediterranean and close to important European and African ports, along with its facilities, such as fuel depots and underground tunnels, make it an ideal logistical support point for NATO. In addition, the base has hosted permanent NATO fleets and has participated in international military exercises.

The move follows the Spanish government’s previous offer to the Atlantic Alliance granting Mahon the status of ‘port with permanent diplomatic authorisation’ for the docking and anchoring of its ships. This base was due to have played a crucial role in Operation Sea Guardian, which focuses on deterrence and protection against terrorist attacks, among other missions.