The Council of Mallorca has appointed the current managing director of the Mallorca Tourism Foundation (FMT), Marco Táboas, as the new island director of Tourism for Demand and Hospitality, replacing Susanna Sciacovelli. The Council of Mallorca said that Sciacovelli is returning to the private sector.

Táboas is an expert in digital transformation, strategic leadership and innovation in the tourism and industrial sectors. He has worked in various roles in consulting, leadership and projects, sales and marketing. He has been managing director of FMT since December 2024 and has been at the head of Selina Hotels as regional and commercial director EMEA since April last year.

Sciacovelli, who was appointed by the island’s Minister of Tourism, Marcial Rodriguez, in June 2023, has expressed her gratitude to the President of the Council, Llorenc Galmés, and to Rodriguez for “the trust placed” in her. She said that she was proud of the work carried out and very grateful for the collaboration received from the tourism sector, as well as the board of trustees and the foundation’s team.

Born in Turin to Italian parents, she grew up in Holland (where her aeronautical engineer father worked for NASA) before continuing her studies in the United States, mastering seven languages along the way.