The PSOE opposition at Palma Town Hall have attacked the mayor, Jaime Martínez of the Partido Popular, for spending what PSOE claim will amount to around 100,000 euros on a tourism promotional party in New York that is due to last three hours.

The Palma 365 Tourism Foundation is organising the trip and the event. Taking place on Wednesday next week, the party will be at the Angel Orensanz Center in Manhattan, an art and performance venue that has become highly fashionable among New York society and celebrities.

PSOE point out that the cost to rent this for a day works out at about 22,000 euros. In addition, a company has been hired at a cost of 60,000 euros to manage the event. Lasting three hours, it will include, say PSOE, "two hours of premium open bar, canapés and flamenco performances". When the costs of travel, accommodation and meals are all factored in, the total estimate is put at around 100,000 euros.

"That is 33,000 euros per hour for this party, an absurdity in the middle of the housing crisis that Palma is experiencing." For the opposition, it demonstrates that the mayor "is living in a parallel universe".

PSOE spokesperson Xisco Ducrós said on Friday: "Spending 100,000 euros of public money on a three-hour party is not justified. Palma has other priorities, including housing. And not only this. The mayor has forgotten about the neighbourhoods. He prefers to go to Saudi Arabia with all expenses paid or to Tangier. Now he plans to go to New York. He is absent from Palma more than he is here."