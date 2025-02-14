The Balearic Ports Authority (APB) has announced that the removal of the old Hotel Mediterráneo walkway and the demolition of the Pelaires bridge, both on the Paseo Marítimo, are scheduled for next weekend. They have been jointly scheduled in order to minimise the impact on traffic.

On Saturday, February 22, between 8am and 11am, the walkway will be taken down. It will be dismantled in two blocks, leaving a third block connected to the building to be removed later. This requires the use of specialised cutting tools with diamond wire so that the work does not affect the building, which has listed status.

The demolition of the Pelaires bridge, next to the Club de Mar, will also be next weekend. The APB says: "Its demolition will allow the pavement on the land side to be widened. Green space will be gained, and the pavement on the sea side will be freed from the support pillars. This will be to the benefit of the pedestrian zone and the bicycle lane."

Traffic will be restricted in the area for a time. During the early hours of Saturday 22 February, the Paseo will be completely closed to traffic from the Oceanographic Centre to the Can Barbarà dock. Alternative routes will be activated. Work will carry on until 11pm on Sunday. On Monday the 24th, traffic will be restored.

The APB is warning that the Pelaires bridge demolition will be particularly noisy because of the use of heavy machinery. On 22 and 23 February, the authority has "an exceptional municipal authorisation" that will allow it to exceed the maximum noise levels established under municipal ordinance.