A Cuban national extradited from the US appeared in court in Palma on Friday, accused in connection with the violent assault of a Magaluf businessman in December 2019.

Following his arrest in Miami earlier this year, the Audiencia Nacional high court in Madrid requested his extradition. His appearance in court was only brief, as he exercised his right to remain silent. He apparently has previous convictions for robbery with violence in Mallorca.

On December 19, 2019, two hooded robbers waited for the businessman, who had interests on C. Punta Ballena, at his home in Magaluf. They had deactivated the alarm and entered the house. When the man came home he was gagged and a knife was put to his neck.

He was repeatedly hit on the head while demands were made that he hand over all the money he had. The two eventually fled with a backpack containing 83,000 euros. He had this cash as he had just received payment for the transfer of a business.

The subsequent Guardia Civil investigation resulted in the arrest of the man's nephew in May 2022. He had allegedly ordered the robbery because his uncle had excluded him from businesses in the Punta Ballena area. He appeared in court and was released subject to a restraining order.

Having located one of the two robbers in the US, the Guardia Civil are continuing to try and track down the other one.